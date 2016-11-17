Nov 17 New Century Real Estate Investment Trust

* Total consideration for sale units is hk$502 million

* announces proposed purchase of units of co by Huge Harvest International Limited from Blue Sky Holdings

* Consideration to be paid in cash

* offeror, as buyer, entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the seller

* offeror agreed to purchase, and the seller agreed to sell the sale units

* deal for hk$2.2987 per sale unit

* offeror will finance consideration payable by loan facility provided by China Galaxy to meet its payment obligations