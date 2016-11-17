Nov 17 Facebook Inc :

* Launching 'Community Help', new feature that lets users ask for or offer help, including shelter, food, supplies after a natural disaster - Blog

* Expanding 'Fundraisers' so people can raise money for over 750,000 nonprofits and add donate button to live videos and posts

* Safety Check, a way to let people know that one is okay during crisis, will now be triggered entirely by Community, not Facebook