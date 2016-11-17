BRIEF-Technipfmc receives well intervention work from Inpex in Australia
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
Nov 17 Facebook Inc :
* Launching 'Community Help', new feature that lets users ask for or offer help, including shelter, food, supplies after a natural disaster - Blog
* Expanding 'Fundraisers' so people can raise money for over 750,000 nonprofits and add donate button to live videos and posts
* Safety Check, a way to let people know that one is okay during crisis, will now be triggered entirely by Community, not Facebook Source text - (bit.ly/2fzZJDk) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 STMicroelectronics , Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid, in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by phone, automotive and industrial sales and improved factory utilisation.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.