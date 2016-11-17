BRIEF-Technipfmc receives well intervention work from Inpex in Australia
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
Nov 17 Vail Resorts Inc :
* Announced sale of inn at Keystone to Dallas-based Realty Capital Partners
* All-cash purchase price was $6.4 million
* Vail Resorts expects to forego an estimated $0.75 million in lodging reported EBITDA in fiscal 2017 due to transaction
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 STMicroelectronics , Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid, in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by phone, automotive and industrial sales and improved factory utilisation.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.