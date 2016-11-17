BRIEF-R&I affirms Hachijuni Bank Ltd's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I
Nov 17 Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA :
* Success of private placement of 7 year bonds
* Gathered a total amount of 21.3 million euros ($22.7 million)
* November 25(th), 2016, has been set as closing date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9385 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I
* BRBCARD selects Gemalto to deliver opt-in mobile marketing campaigns in Brazil
DUBAI, Jan 26 Saudi Arabian construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons said on Thursday that the total value of its delayed projects as of Dec. 31 last year was 312.7 million riyals ($83.4 million).