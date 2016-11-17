Nov 17 Vittoria Assicurazioni SpA :

* Records extraordinary capital gain of about 40.0 million euros ($42.61 million) net of taxes and of lower reinvestments yields for the current year due to the sale of part of its Italian government bonds

* Forecast year end result, net of above future years' profit anticipation, is confirmed

* Total exposure of Vittoria Assicurazioni on Italian government bonds is now around 30 percent of total investments

* Resulting increase in net profit will be fully allocated to equity reserves with no influence on current dividends' policy