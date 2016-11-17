Nov 17 Warehouses De Pauw Comm VA :

* Public offering to subscribe for 2,369,560 new shares within framework of capital increase in cash

* Public offering within the authorised capital with a priority allocation right for the amount of around 178 million euros

* Successful private placement and announcement of issue price of 75.00 euros

* Trading of WDP shares was suspended temporarily and will recommence tomorrow, 18 November 2016