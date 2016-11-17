BRIEF-Technipfmc receives well intervention work from Inpex in Australia
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
Nov 17 Nikkei:
* Changjiang Storage in talks with Micron Technology to license storage technologies used in electronic devices- Nikkei
* Changjiang Storage has approached Toshiba of Japan, South Korea's Samsung Electronics,SK Hynix to form alliances for development of memory chips - Nikkei
* Changjiang Storage expects licensing talks with Micron could be finalized and some alliance could be reached by next year - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2f8hmcN) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 STMicroelectronics , Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid, in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by phone, automotive and industrial sales and improved factory utilisation.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.