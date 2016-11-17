Nov 17 Nikkei:

* Changjiang Storage in talks with Micron Technology to license storage technologies used in electronic devices- Nikkei

* Changjiang Storage has approached Toshiba of Japan, South Korea's Samsung Electronics,SK Hynix to form alliances for development of memory chips - Nikkei

* Changjiang Storage expects licensing talks with Micron could be finalized and some alliance could be reached by next year - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2f8hmcN) Further company coverage: