Global oil demand to grow into 2040s - BP outlook
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
Nov 17 Huegli Holding AG :
* Sales fell organically by -1.6 percent in first nine months of year under review
* Current difficult market for foodstuffs industry in Europe means that almost all of sales divisions are affected by weaker sales
* Forecasting sales to fall in 2016 by around -2 percent
* Is now forecasting an EBIT margin of a good 7 percent for 2016 (previous forecast for operating results was slightly lower than in the previous year with an EBIT margin for 2016 of almost 8.0 percent (2015: 8.1 percent))
* As a result of revenues of around 12 million euros ($12.79 million) acquired in 2016 (+3.5 percent) by new unit, consolidated sales still be slightly higher than previous year's figure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9385 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.