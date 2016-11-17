BRIEF-Technipfmc receives well intervention work from Inpex in Australia
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
Nov 17 Nikkei
* Amano Corp aims to raise return on equity to at least 10 pct by year ending March 2020 - Nikkei
* Amano Corp's group net profit for the year is expected to rise 5 percent to 8.8 bln yen ($80.3 mln) - Nikkei Source text : Further company coverage:
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 STMicroelectronics , Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid, in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by phone, automotive and industrial sales and improved factory utilisation.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.