Nov 17 Fitch:

* Revised trade policies a risk for North America commercial aerospace

* Estimates China will be destination for 20 pct or more of Boeing's commercial aircraft deliveries in 2016

* Canada's aerospace sector, including leader Bombardier, could be affected by a revised NAFTA

* Revised trade policies emerging from new U.S. administration may hamper competitiveness of North American commercial aerospace cos, especially Boeing