BRIEF-Technipfmc receives well intervention work from Inpex in Australia
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
Nov 17 Fitch:
* Revised trade policies a risk for North America commercial aerospace
* Estimates China will be destination for 20 pct or more of Boeing's commercial aircraft deliveries in 2016
* Canada's aerospace sector, including leader Bombardier, could be affected by a revised NAFTA
* Revised trade policies emerging from new U.S. administration may hamper competitiveness of North American commercial aerospace cos, especially Boeing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 STMicroelectronics , Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid, in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by phone, automotive and industrial sales and improved factory utilisation.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.