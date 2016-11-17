GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.8 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.7 pct
Nov 17 Entergy Corp :
* Plant scheduled to be in service by June 2019, will cost approximately $869 million to build
* Entergy Louisiana receives approval from Louisiana Public Service Commission to build new power plant in St. Charles Parish Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.8 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.7 pct
SEOUL, Jan 26 Kia Motors said on Thursday it is drawing up a contingency plan to cope with the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, reflecting growing wariness by Asian exporters about the prospect of U.S. protectionism.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.