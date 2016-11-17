BRIEF-Tus-Guhan Group sees FY 2016 net profit up 123-153 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 123 percent to 153 percent, or to be 50 million yuan to 56.5 million yuan
Nov 18 Ryman Healthcare Ltd :
* Ryman reports first half profit of nz$76.5 million, up 9%
* "medium term target remains to grow our underlying profit and dividends by 15% per annum"
* Ryman shareholders will receive an increase of 16% in their interim dividend to 8.5 cents per share
* For full year underlying profit was expected to be in range of nz$175 million to nz$185 million
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years helped by a jump in the output of electronics and pharmaceuticals, data showed on Thursday.
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6.45 million common shares at initial public offering price of $15 per share