Nov 17 Forbes Energy Services Ltd

* Forbes Energy Services says on Nov 15, co & units entered into amendment no. 3 to forbearance agreement, to amend forbearance agreement dated as of July 15, 2016

* Forbes Energy Services says amendment extends forbearance period under forbearance agreement until earlier to occur of 11:59 p.m. CT on Nov 30, 2016