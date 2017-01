Nov 17 Abbvie Inc

* Entered into an underwriting agreement as of November 14 pursuant to which Abbvie has agreed to issue notes to underwriters

* Abbvie says agreed to issue EUR 1.4 billion total amount of 0.375% senior notes due 2019, EUR 1.5 billion total amount of 1.375% senior notes due 2024 under agreement

* Abbvie says agreed to issue EUR 750 million total amount of its 2.125% senior notes due 2028 under agreement