UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 18 China Foods Ltd
* CCBL (a 65%-owned subsidiary of company), Ko and Swire entered into non-public sale master agreement
* China foods -pursuant to agreement each target company and Ko will enter into a new bottler agreement
* Intends to apply net proceeds from potential disposals primarily for settlement of consideration for acquisitions
* Expected unaudited gain to be derived from potential disposals is approximately RMB1.63 billion
* Aggregate reserved consideration for sale of public sale interests is approximately RMB2.12 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources