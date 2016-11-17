BRIEF-Technipfmc receives well intervention work from Inpex in Australia
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
Nov 17 American Water Works Company Inc :
* Co's unit American Water Capital sold $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.000% Senior Notes due 2026 - SEC filing
* Unit also sold $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.000% Senior Notes due 2046
* Intends to use net proceeds to lend funds to American Water and units to make repayments of commercial paper obligations Source text: [bit.ly/2fJpqz5] Further company coverage:
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 STMicroelectronics , Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid, in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by phone, automotive and industrial sales and improved factory utilisation.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.