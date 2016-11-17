Nov 17 American Water Works Company Inc :

* Co's unit American Water Capital sold $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.000% Senior Notes due 2026 - SEC filing

* Unit also sold $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.000% Senior Notes due 2046

* Intends to use net proceeds to lend funds to American Water and units to make repayments of commercial paper obligations Source text: [bit.ly/2fJpqz5] Further company coverage: