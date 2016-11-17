Nov 17 Nikkei:

* Mitsui & Co will acquire about 20 percent interest in medical equipment maker Panasonic Healthcare Holdings for 50 billion yen ($456 million) - Nikkei

* U.S. Investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts currently owns 80 percent of Panasonic Healthcare, while Panasonic owns the other 20 percent - Nikkei

* Mitsui will purchase the stake in Panasonic Healthcare Holdings from KKR, becoming its second-largest shareholder - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2gkQB6N) Further company coverage: