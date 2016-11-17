Nov 18 NIKKEI-

* NTT Data expects to spend about 5 billion yen on systems-related costs next fiscal year and 5 billion yen on rebranding and unifying business processes

* NTT Data projects net profit is expected to fall 23% to 49 billion yen as a result of restructuring-related charges

* Value of goodwill and intangible assets for ntt data arising from dell deal is still being calculated but is seen at slightly more than 200 billion yen

* NTT Data expects to book around 10 billion yen in one-time charges in year ending march 2018 due to cost of integrating dell it services segment

* NTT Data projects operating profit will hit 105 billion yen in the year ending march 2017