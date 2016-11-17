BRIEF-Citigroup announces about 663 mln euros redemption of notes due Nov 2017
* Cash redemption price payable for notes on redemption date will equal par plus EUR1.58 million in accrued and unpaid interest
Nov 17 Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Will eliminate 5 positions and estimates that will incur about $750,000 in cash expenditures as a result
* On Nov 14, co committed to further reduction in workforce in order to preserve company's resources
* Expects workforce reduction to be substantially complete in Q4 of 2016
* Plan to remove spent nuclear fuel from Fukushima Daiichi power plant hit by march 2011 tsunami postponed again due to delays in preparation
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million