Nov 17 Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon Web Services says worked with developers Virginia Solar, Community Energy Solar on projects, will collaborate with unit of Dominion Resources to operate solar farms long term

* Amazon Web Services Inc says five new solar farms across Commonwealth of Virginia will bring a total of 180 MW of renewable energy capacity onto grid before end of 2017

* Amazon Web Services says 208 MW Amazon Wind Farm US East in North Carolina is on track to begin generating electricity by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: