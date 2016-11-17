Nov 18 Altium Ltd

* Confident of achieving US$100 million revenue goal in fiscal 2017 and on track to achieve US$150 million in pcb revenue by 2020 and US$200 million in total revenue by 2020

* Expects in FY17 sales and revenue growth of 10% or greater

* Expects increase operating margin to 30% or more in FY17

* "Company well on track to achieve its previously stated target of US$100 million in revenue this year"