Nordea raises dividend, Q4 profit beats forecast
STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 Swedish banking group Nordea proposed on Thursday to raise its dividend more than expected for 2016 as profits for the fourth quarter exceeded analyst expectations.
Nov 18 Garda Diversified Property Fund :
* Garda diversified property fund- fy2017 distribution guidance of $0.094 per unit, a 4.4% increase on fy2016 distributions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 Swedish banking group Nordea proposed on Thursday to raise its dividend more than expected for 2016 as profits for the fourth quarter exceeded analyst expectations.
* Says its unit acquires a property (land and building) located in Kyoto at an undisclosed price
* Q4 net interest income 279 million Norwegian crowns ($33.61 million) versus 285 million crowns year ago