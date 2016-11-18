BRIEF-Internap Corp enters into a third amendment and waiver to credit agreement
* Co, certain lenders, Jefferies finance entered into a third amendment and waiver to credit agreement-SEC filing
Nov 18 Culturecom Holdings Ltd
* Trading in shares of culturecom holdings limited has been halted at 10:35 a.m on Nov 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co, certain lenders, Jefferies finance entered into a third amendment and waiver to credit agreement-SEC filing
* KEYW ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SCHEDULES Q4 AND YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: