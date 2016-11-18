BRIEF-First South Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.21
* Quarterly net interest income $8.42 million versus $7.73 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 Indian Oil Corpn Ltd :
* up to INR 2000- per day per person in cash can be dispensed against swiping of debit card from select petrol pumps where SBI POS machines available
* There is no shortage of petroleum products at the petrol pumps and consumers can purchase them as per their needs.
* says cash to be dispensed at select petrol pumps
* says this facility will be available even after November 24, 2016
* says the oil industry is also in further discussions with sbi and other banks to extend this facility to over 20,000 petrol pumps gradually Source text: (bit.ly/2f616pm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Quarterly net interest income $8.42 million versus $7.73 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Investors pulled $5.7 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the week through Jan. 25, unraveling a move into equities following the presidential election last year Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* WSFS REPORTS 4Q 2016 EPS OF $0.56, A 22% INCREASE OVER 4Q 2015, AND 2016 NET INCOME OF $64.1 MILLION, A 20% INCREASE OVER 2015; NET REVENUE IMPROVES 14% OVER 4Q 2015 DRIVEN BY STRONG ORGANIC AND ACQUISITION GROWTH IN LOANS, DEPOSITS, AND FEE INCOME