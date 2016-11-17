Nov 17 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc
* United States District Court granted final approval of
proposed settlement in consolidated securities class action
* On Nov 17, court entered final judgment dismissing all
claims with respect to all defendants in securities litigation
and derivative litigation
* Pursuant to terms of securities class action stipulation,
co issued shares on Nov 17, 2016 with an approximate value of
$16.8 million
* Derivative litigation to be settled for combination of
corporate governance changes, payment of $26.0 million in
insurance proceeds
* Expects to contribute, through its insurers, $26.0 million
in cash to a settlement fund in Q4 of 2016 - SEC filing
* In Q4 of 2016, company expects to recognize a non-cash,
pre-tax gain of approximately $2.9 million
* Expects to record a $26.0 million reduction to both
insurance receivable, accrued securities class action
