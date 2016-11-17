PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 26
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 17 Drew Industries Inc :
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share
* Drew Industries increases quarterly cash dividend
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share
* Drew Industries Inc - new dividend of $0.50 per share is an increase from $0.30 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6.45 million common shares at initial public offering price of $15 per share
* Us foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock