* KCG Holdings Inc - will exchange 8.9 million shares it
owns of Bats Global Markets for all of General Atlantic's 18.7
million shares, 8.1 million warrants of KCG
* KCG Holdings-tangible book value estimated to increase
from Sept 30 value of $15.54 by about $3.25 per share due to
sales in Bats
* KCG Holdings Inc - has entered into a strategic
transaction with General Atlantic, a global growth equity firm
* KCG Holdings Inc - transaction is expected to close by end
of November, with a portion of warrants to be settled in early
January 2017
* KCG Holdings Inc - believe transaction is accretive
