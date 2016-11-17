PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 26
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 17 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp -
* Expects to issue about $220 million in K certificates (K-j09 certificates), which are expected to settle on or about Nov 30, 2016
* Freddie Mac prices $220 million multifamily K-deal, K-j09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6.45 million common shares at initial public offering price of $15 per share
* Us foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock