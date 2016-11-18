Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 18 Telstra Corporation Ltd :
* "Estimate that migration associated with moving to NBN will be approximately 20 per cent of total receipts"
* "Will review our long-term CAPEX requirements"
* "Targeting aggregate run rate benefits in excess of $500 million per annum in EBIDA fully realised by FY21"
* "Providing a target of more than $1 billion net reduction in our underlying core fixed costs by FY 21"
* Projects investment of more than $1 billion dollars in regional Australia and remote coverage over next four to five years
* "For FY 17, difference between our reported and underlying costs will include $300 - $500 million of restructuring costs"
* "CAPEX-to-sales will be around 18 per cent over next three years" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)