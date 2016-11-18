Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ad firm Publicis Groupe
Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.
Nov 18 Cembra Money Bank AG :
* Cembra Money Bank and Migros extend their partnership until 2022
* Both parties have agreed to keep details of this agreement, which also comprise modifications as a consequence of recent changes in the regulatory environment, confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 26 Newly-fomed Banco BPM is considering a sale of its asset manager Aletti Gestielle SGR as it seeks to "optimise" the Italian bank's assets, sources told Reuters on Thursday.