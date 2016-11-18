BRIEF-Internap Corp enters into a third amendment and waiver to credit agreement
* Co, certain lenders, Jefferies finance entered into a third amendment and waiver to credit agreement-SEC filing
Nov 18 Culturecom Holdings Ltd -
* Trading in shares of Co halted with effect from 10:35 a.m. , 18 November 2016 pending release of a clarification announcement
* KEYW ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SCHEDULES Q4 AND YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE