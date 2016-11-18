UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 18 Pandox AB :
* Signs an agreement with Invesco Real Estate to acquire seven hotel properties in Europe - four in Germany, two in Austria and one in Netherlands for about 4.10 billion Swedish crowns ($445 million)
* Acquisition is financed by a new five year bank loan with Aareal Bank amounting to about 270 million euros and other existing credit facilities
* Acquired portfolio is expected to contribute equivalent of approximately 140 million crowns in cash earnings 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2618 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources