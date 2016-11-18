Nov 18 Raysearch Laboratories Ab (Publ)

* RaySearch's Chairman, Erik Hedlund, resigns from the Board with immediate effect following disagreement with the CEO

* The remaining members of the Board express their full confidence in their CEO

* Raysearch says board has appointed board member carl filip bergendal as new chairman until annual general meeting

* "RaySearch's business operations continue to develop well and according to plan and won't be affected negatively by this", says Johan Löf, CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)