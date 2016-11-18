Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 18 Raysearch Laboratories Ab (Publ)
* Q3 operating profit sek 38.5 m (20.1)
* says within short we will sign additional long-term collaboration agreements with world-leading cancer clinics regarding raycare
* says revenues from raystation rose 52 percent to sek 113 m (74) and prospects for rest of year look favorable
* Q3 net sales SEK 125.7 M (100.6), of which RayStation SEK 112.6 M (73.9) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)