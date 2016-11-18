Nov 18 Raysearch Laboratories Ab (Publ)

* Q3 operating profit sek 38.5 m (20.1)

* says within short we will sign additional long-term collaboration agreements with world-leading cancer clinics regarding raycare

* says revenues from raystation rose 52 percent to sek 113 m (74) and prospects for rest of year look favorable

* Q3 net sales SEK 125.7 M (100.6), of which RayStation SEK 112.6 M (73.9)