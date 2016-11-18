Nov 18 Ratos :
* Arcus and Ratos have decided to proceed with plans for a
stock exchange listing and to diversify ownership in Arcus
through issue of new shares and sale of existing shares
* Ratos and other shareholders, including Hoff sa, comprise
"selling shareholders" and intend to divest approximately
36%-65% of existing number of shares in Arcus asa
* Price range for Arcus shares is NOK 39-45 per share
* To apply for a listing of company's shares on Oslo Børs
and first day of trading is expected to be 1 december 2016
* Price per share under offering corresponds to a market
capitalisation for total number of shares in arcus following
completion of listing of between NOK 2,725 mln and NOK 3,025 mln
* Offering will generate gross proceeds for Arcus totalling
NOK 775 mln
* Offering is aimed at general public in Norway, to
institutional investors and to company's employees
* Ratos's exit gain in conjunction with listing is expected
to amount to about SEK 1,350 mln based on mid-point of price
range
