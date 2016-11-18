Nov 18 Bodycote Plc

* Guidance for full year 2016 headline operating profit remains unchanged from time of interim results

* Group revenue for four months ended 31 october 2016 was 12.7% higher than same period last year

* Group revenue for four months ended 31 october 2016 was 3.1% lower at constant exchange rates, against somewhat weak comparables

* Ongoing weak demand in oil & gas led to sector revenues nearly halving compared to equivalent period of last year