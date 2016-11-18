Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ad firm Publicis Groupe
Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.
Nov 18 Bodycote Plc
* Guidance for full year 2016 headline operating profit remains unchanged from time of interim results
* Group revenue for four months ended 31 october 2016 was 12.7% higher than same period last year
* Group revenue for four months ended 31 october 2016 was 3.1% lower at constant exchange rates, against somewhat weak comparables
* Ongoing weak demand in oil & gas led to sector revenues nearly halving compared to equivalent period of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 26 Newly-fomed Banco BPM is considering a sale of its asset manager Aletti Gestielle SGR as it seeks to "optimise" the Italian bank's assets, sources told Reuters on Thursday.