* Expects primary insurance to account for about 50 percent
of the operating profit (EBIT) after minorities by 2021
* Retail Germany division aims to deliver an EBIT
contribution of at least eur 240 million a year from 2021
onwards
* Says Agreement has now been reached with the works
councils in P&C on most of the relevant issues related to
planned job cuts
* In Property/Casualty, Talanx targets a combined ratio of
no more than 95 percent by 2021
