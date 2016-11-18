BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics announces launch of Isdin product line
* Crescita Therapeutics announces launch of Isdin product line at Brunet Pharmacy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 Vitrolife AB
* Kato ladies clinic chooses embryoscope+ for improved ivf treatments
* order comprises eight embryoscope+ time-lapse incubators, providing the Kato Ladies Clinic with a time-lapse capacity of approximately 6000 treatments per year, making it the largest time-lapse capacity in a single clinic in the world
* The first units will be installed during the fourth quarter 2016 and the remaining units are planned to be installed during the first quarter 2017
* kato ladies clinic and vitrolife have also agreed to perform a joint research projecton on the application of time-lapse in assisted reproduction, in particular with regards to natural and low stimulation cycles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Crescita Therapeutics announces launch of Isdin product line at Brunet Pharmacy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Presbia announces price and key dates related to rights offering
* Immunotec reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results