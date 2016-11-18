BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics announces launch of Isdin product line
* Crescita Therapeutics announces launch of Isdin product line at Brunet Pharmacy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 Glycorex Transplantation AB (publ) :
* Q3 net sales 6.9 million Swedish crowns ($745,000) versus 7.2 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating loss 0.8 million crowns versus loss sek 1.2 million year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2761 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Crescita Therapeutics announces launch of Isdin product line at Brunet Pharmacy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Presbia announces price and key dates related to rights offering
* Immunotec reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results