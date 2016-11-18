Nov 18 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :

* Receives on Nov. 18 a binding offer from German Mutares Group for acquisition of its heavyduty truck business

* Disposal should be finalized during 2017

* Disposal would have an accretive impact on Group's profitability

* Business of design and manufacture of body and structural parts for heavy duty truck industry has more than 1,500 employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)