Nov 18 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd

* Ivanhoe Mines-parties acknowledge, they shall not be entitled to any dividends from Kamoa Copper prior to repayment of 80% of all shareholder loans

* Says Kamoa-Kakula Copper project will be developed with full support of DRC government

* Ivanhoe Mines and Zijin Mining sign landmark agreement to transfer an additional 15% interest in the Kamoa-Kakula Copper project to the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo

* Ivanhoe Mines-agreement transfers additional 15% interest in Kamoa-Kakula copper project to DRC government, increasing total stake in project to 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: