Nov 18 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd
* Ivanhoe Mines-parties acknowledge, they shall not be
entitled to any dividends from Kamoa Copper prior to repayment
of 80% of all shareholder loans
* Says Kamoa-Kakula Copper project will be developed with
full support of DRC government
* Ivanhoe Mines and Zijin Mining sign landmark agreement to
transfer an additional 15% interest in the Kamoa-Kakula Copper
project to the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo
* Ivanhoe Mines-agreement transfers additional 15% interest
in Kamoa-Kakula copper project to DRC government, increasing
total stake in project to 20%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: