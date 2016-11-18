Nov 18 J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd - sept quarter net profit after tax 452 million rupees versus profit after tax 421.5 million rupees year ago

* J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd - sept quarter total income 3.16 billion rupees versus 3.07 billion rupees year ago