UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 18 Ktl International Holdings Group Ltd -
* Reference is made to announcement of company in relation to a possible offer of issued shares of company dated 19 august 2016
* Termination of negotiation would have no material adverse impact on financial and operational position of company
* Negotiation with potential offeror in respect of proposed acquisition was terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources