BRIEF-Hilltop Holdings announces stock repurchase program
* Hilltop Holdings says produced income of $35.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for Q4 of 2016
Nov 18 Easyknit International Holdings Ltd :
* Expected to report a loss for six months ended 30 september 2016
* "Board remains positive on long term prospect of group"
* The loss was mainly attributable to partial disposal of interests in associates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hilltop Holdings says produced income of $35.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for Q4 of 2016
* First busey announces 2016 fourth quarter earnings and full year results
* Macatawa Bank Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: