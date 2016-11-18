BRIEF-Presbia reports subscription price per whole share $3
* Presbia announces price and key dates related to rights offering
Nov 18 Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd :
* Declared payment of third quarterly dividend of HK1.5 cents per share for three months ended 30 september, 2016
* 9-mnth net profit HK$1.56 billion versus HK$1.39 billion
* 9-month revenue HK$12.33 billion compared to HK$11.44 billion a year ago
* Pharmaceutical industry in particular also must face operating challenges caused by ongoing reform in public hospitals
* Profit in pharmaceutical industry may also be affected as a result of quality consistency assessment of generic drugs
* "Expects a general positive development trend in pharmaceutical industry regardless of adjustment pressure in coming quarter" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunotec reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Company is not aware of any information concerning it that would, if known by some in market, explain recent trading in its securities