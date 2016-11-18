BRIEF-Hilltop Holdings announces stock repurchase program
* Hilltop Holdings says produced income of $35.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for Q4 of 2016
Nov 18 IOI Properties Group Bhd :
* Renounceable rights issue at an issue price of 1.38 rgt per rights share
* Proposed rights issue is mainly undertaken to raise funds to reduce the group's borrowings
* Proposing to undertake renounceable rights issue of up to 1.11 billion new ordinary shares of 1.00 rgt each in IOIPG Source text : (bit.ly/2fCfIRe) Further company coverage:
* Hilltop Holdings says produced income of $35.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for Q4 of 2016
* First busey announces 2016 fourth quarter earnings and full year results
* Macatawa Bank Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: