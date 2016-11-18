UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 18 New Mauritius Hotels Ltd :
* Signs subscription and shareholders' agreement (SSA) with Leisure Property Northern (Mauritius) Limited (LPNM)
* Pursuant to this SSA, NMH will transfer hotel properties known as Victoria Beachcomber, Canonnier Beachcomber and Mauricia Beachcomber to BHI for consideration of 162.5 million euros
* Says the Co will hold 55.58% of Beachcomber Hospitality Investments Ltd's share capital Source :bit.ly/2faQf0Y Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources