Nov 18 Mmag Holdings Bhd :

* MMAG Digital Sdn Bhd entered into a warehouse construction agreement with tristar union sdn bhd

* Deal not expected to have any material effect on the net assets of co for the financial year ending 31 march 2017.

* There is a capital commitment of rm16.8 mln rgt for the construction of the new office and warehouse.

* Deal for construction of a new two storey office with one storey warehouse

* Deal not expected to have any material effect on the earnings of the mmag group for fy ending 31 march 2017