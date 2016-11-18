Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 18 Mmag Holdings Bhd :
* MMAG Digital Sdn Bhd entered into a warehouse construction agreement with tristar union sdn bhd
* Deal not expected to have any material effect on the net assets of co for the financial year ending 31 march 2017.
* There is a capital commitment of rm16.8 mln rgt for the construction of the new office and warehouse.
* Deal for construction of a new two storey office with one storey warehouse
* Deal not expected to have any material effect on the earnings of the mmag group for fy ending 31 march 2017 Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2g2SgLc] Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)