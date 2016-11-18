Nov 18 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc says on November 15, 2016, company met with FDA to discuss strategy for further development of Qapzola

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals - Based on discussions with FDA, co evaluating new smaller study that would replace ongoing phase 3 program

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals -On November 17 received complete response letter from FDA with respect to NDA for Qapzola Source: (bit.ly/2g1VIog)