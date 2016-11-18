BRIEF-Unisys Q4 revenue $722 mln
* Unisys announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, achieves full-year financial guidance
Nov 18 Culturecom Holdings Ltd :
* Has noted decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company
* Super Sports has not yet confirmed accuracy and correctness of statement to board
* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 21 november 2016
* Has made enquiries with super sports in relation to accuracy and correctness of statement
* Confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for price and trading volume movements
* Noted certain press articles, reported that Suning successfully bid 2019-2022 exclusive broadcasting rights for EPL in mainland China & Macau Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Super Micro Computer Inc announces 2nd quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S