Nov 18 Culturecom Holdings Ltd :

* Has noted decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company

* Super Sports has not yet confirmed accuracy and correctness of statement to board

* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 21 november 2016

* Has made enquiries with super sports in relation to accuracy and correctness of statement

* Confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for price and trading volume movements

* Noted certain press articles, reported that Suning successfully bid 2019-2022 exclusive broadcasting rights for EPL in mainland China & Macau